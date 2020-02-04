Hotly-tipped Dundalk director Aislinn Clarke heading to the Oscars

Dundalk filmmaker Aislinn Clarke will be rubbing shoulders with some of the most famous actors in the world when she attends The Oscars in Hollywood next week (on February 10).

The filmmaker, who is originally from Fatima, but lives in Belfast, took time out from her busy schedule in LA to chat with the Democrat (DD) about her invite to the glamourous event and her flourishing career.

DD: Can you tell us about your invite to the Oscars?

Aislinn Clarke (AC): I was awarded the AMPAS (Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences) Gold Fellowship for Women this year.

This fairly new award is given to a woman in the U.K., a woman in America, and a woman in France each year. I received the U.K. award. It involves an acknowledgment of my career to date and support from the Academy going forward.

The Oscars invite is part of all that because of course AMPAS runs The Oscars and it is their flagship event.

DD: Are you excited for the night?

AC: Of course! I’m sure it will be interesting and a lot of fun.

DD: Can you tell us about how the Gold Fellowship will help you in your career over the next year?

AC: The Gold Fellowship involves a financial element that helps me to travel forward and back to LA in order to further develop work and working relationships here, but really the fellowship amounts to so much more than that. I already have representation in Los Angeles and some projects in development here, hopefully, this year under the wing of the academy will help to solidify some of that.



DD: Will you be bringing a guest along on the night?

AC: Yes. I will be attending with my friend, producer Marianne Maddalena (Producer of Scream, Nightmare on Elm St) who I am currently working on a project with. My father, Johnny Clarke, who many will remember as a breadman for McCanns, gave me my love of horror films by introducing me to Nightmare on Elm St when I was 8 or so.

I coincidentally met Marianne years later at a film festival in Atlanta and we struck up a friendship, so attending the Oscars with Marianne is extra special. Marianne has produced an Oscar-nominated film herself (Music of the Heart with Meryl Streep in 1999) so she knows the ropes!



DD: Any plans for an outfit for the event?

AC: Yes, of course! I’m delighted and honoured to be wearing a Róisín Dubh kimono by Irish designer Sara O’Neill. Sara’s beautiful designs are based on Irish myths and legends and strongly rooted in our folklore and history, so really it’s the perfect thing.