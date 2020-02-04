Joker transforms Varadkar into Batman on Dundalk election posters

A new 'election candidate' has been making waves on social media in the run up to the General Election on Saturday, February 8.

These hilarious Batman posters have been spotted at Tesco Extra and the Lidl on the Avenue Road.

And the mysterious Batman posters have even been spotted as far as Drogheda.

There are just days to go now until the general election on Saturday, February 8.

If you are still undecided about who to vote for have a read of The Dundalk Democrat's in-depth election coverage in today's paper and in our election section of this website where we are posting candidate profiles, readers views and all the latest news from the campaign trail.

Dundalk Democrat reporters will also be running a live blog from the count centre on Sunday, February 9 and Monday, February 10.