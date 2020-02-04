Dundalk gardai discover driver disqualified by using new mobile app

During a mandatory intoxicant testing checkpoint in Dundalk over the weekend, local gardai stopped the driver of this car.

Upon checking the force's new mobility app, they discovered the driver was disqualified.

Gardai updated their Twitter account to confirm that the car was seized and court proceedings are to follow.

Dundalk Roads policing conducting a Mandatory Intoxicant Testing checkpoint, stopped driver of this car. Mobility App checked, and found driver was disqualified. Vehicle seized and court proceedings to follow. pic.twitter.com/WSy5uNGGCl — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) February 3, 2020

Elsewhere in Louth, gardia in Drogheda impounded a car which had no tax or insurance...