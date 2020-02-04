Roads

Dundalk gardai discover driver disqualified by using new mobile app

David Lynch

During a mandatory intoxicant testing checkpoint in Dundalk over the weekend, local gardai stopped the driver of this car.

Upon checking the force's new mobility app, they discovered the driver was disqualified.

Gardai updated their Twitter account to confirm that the car was seized and court proceedings are to follow.