Dundalk restaurant hosting Feast of Illusions night

Local restaurant The Townhouse is hosting an intriguing evening called The Feast of Illusions.

At the event, the local restaurant will be serving up a selection of Heston Blumenthal-style foodie creations.

There will also be a quiz element involved where diners will have to guess whats included in their meals.

The organisers of the event said: "Are you up for something different- an evening full of laughs? We are very excited to host

“A Feast of Illusions" Dinner Quiz on Thursday 20 February @ 7pm.

"Join us for a night when all of your senses are tested! A night when food meets fun & games.

"Perfect, fun foodie quiz night whether you want to compete against your partner or a friend or team up and compete against everybody else.

"You'll be welcomed with a glass bubbly followed by 4-course illusion dinner!

"A quiz master will be challenging you to guess what’s on the plate with prizes for the food connoisseurs amongst you!

"A night not to be missed!

"It's not as easy as it sounds - what you see might not be what you get!

"Be ready for unexpected surprises!!

"You will have to use all of your senses to answer correctly!

"Expect competitive streaks to come to life as well as plenty of laughs as the competition builds, all in the name of celebrating fresh food here in The Townhouse!

"After dinner we quickly tot up the scores and top scoring teams will receive a prize!

"Full night's entertainment for only €30 per person. It's an event not to be missed.

"Keep an eye on our Facebook and Instagram pages for menu sneak peeks

"To reserve your table or for any more information please contact us directly on 042 9355467."

www.facebook.com/TownhouseDundalk/

www.facebook.com/events/722647791841098/