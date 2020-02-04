Teen denies threatening to kill young woman during Dundalk mugging

A teenager denies threatening to kill a young woman during a mugging in the Priory Villas area of town he had admitted carrying out, Dundalk Circuit Court heard.

In a separate case, the 16 year old told gardai that €300 in cash that found on him following a robbery at local filling station was ‘his drug dealing money’.

The victim of the first robbery told gardai she was walking home from her work in a bar in Dundalk, around 4.30am on April 22nd last year when she noticed the defendant on the other side of the road.

He asked for money and when she said she didn’t have any, the teen tried to block her – and continued to ask for money before telling her to get into an alleyway or he’d kill her.

The victim kicked out, but the youth then grabbed her by the neck and started to strangle her – for three or four seconds, before she elbowed him and managed to scream before running off. Eight euro in tips was taken during the incident.

The court heard the accused denied threatening to kill the woman. In the second case, the youth had produced a Stanley knife blade, during a robbery of just over €600 from the Maxol filling station on the Castletown Road on July ninth last, after he approached the cashier with his hood up and while wearing a full face mask.He was arrested in Ice House Hill Park, and claimed that the 300 euro recovered on him was ‘his drug dealing money’.

He claimed to have difficulties with his memory, when asked to account for his movements.

The teen – who was before the court on signed guilty pleas, had no previous convictions, but is currently before the district court for sentencing next month for 27 offences including two further counts of robbery, 14 thefts and two charges of possession of an offensive weapon. He’s been on remand since July last year.

The Defence barrister said her client’s parents and his brother had taken steps to stop him offending – including sitting outside his bedroom to make sure he didn’t escape and making efforts to ensure he attended Probation appointments.

Judge John O’Connor imposed 12 months detention for the Maxol robbery backdated to July and a 12 month Probation bond for the Priory Villas robbery, on condition that the 16 year old complies with the supervision of the Probation Service for a year from the date of his release.