Deaths in Louth - Tuesday, February 4, 2020

The death has occurred of Doris Carron (née McGrath) of Ramparts, Greenore, Louth

Peacefully, in the tender and dedicated care of the staff of St. Francis' Nursing Home, Mount Oliver. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and son Francis. She will be sadly missed by her sorrowing family Mary, Patrick, Caroline, Stephanie, Keith and Olivia, sister Kitty, sons-in-law Kevin, Derek and Mark, daughters-in-law Jacqueline and Caroline, sister-in-law Maureen, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of George Donoghue of Smarmore, Ardee, Louth

Suddenly at his residence. George will be sadly missed by his loving partner Kellyann, parents Patrick and Patricia, sister Cathy, brother Keith and a wide circle of friends.

May George Rest in Peace

George will repose at his residence in Smarmore (Eircode A92 EA22) on Wednesday (5th Feb.) from 3pm to 9pm. House Private on Thursday Morning Please. Removal on Thursday morning (6th Feb.) to St. Catherine's Church, Ballapousta arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Cremation afterwards in Dardistown Crematorium at 1:30pm.

No flowers please

Donations, if desired, to the Irish Cancer Society.

The death has occurred of Sylvia McEneaney of Irish Street, Ardee

Suddenly at her residence. Sylvia will be sadly missed by her loving parents Gerry and Monica, sisters Jean and Nicola, brothers Brian, Ivan and Gavin, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and close friends.

May Sylvia Rest in Peace

Sylvia will repose at her family home, 14 Sliabh Breagh, Ardee (Eircode A92 KW01) on Tuesday (4th Feb.) from 2pm to 8pm. House Private on Wednesday morning Please. Removal on Wednesday morning (5th Feb.) to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady Ardee arriving for 11 o'clock Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in Ballapousta Cemetery.