North Louth Cllr Antóin Watters warns locals not to dump beside banks

Sinn Féin Councillor Antóin Watters has called for Louth County Council to empty bottle banks in Carlingford as a matter of urgency.

The North Louth Cllr also asked locals not to leave bottles beside the banks when they are full or they could be guilty of a littering offense.

The SF Cllr took to Facebook to say: "The Bottle banks in Carlingford are full and I have requested the Council to get them emptied as soon as possible.

"Can you please remember it is an offence to leave items beside the bank as shown.

"There is CCTV in operation and the Council is issuing litter fines. If the bank is full please take the items home with you again."