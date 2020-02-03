Deaths in Louth - February 3, 2020

The death has occurred of Eileen Ryan (née Murtagh) of Lower Point Road, Dundalk, Louth

On Saturday February 1, 2020, peacefully in the love and tender care of Dealgan House Nursing Home. Predeceased by her husband Paddy and daughter Patricia.

She will be sadly missed by her loving family, son Alan, daughters Eibhlin, Georgina, Lisa, Majella. step-daughters Moria, Bernie, Clare, Maria and Siobhan, brother Paddy, sisters Kathleen, Barbara and Carmel, sister in-law Sr. Clare Ryan, sons in-law, daughter in-law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, extended family relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Shevlin's Funeral Home, Barrack Street from Monday 12 noon to 8pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.45am proceeding on foot to Saint Joseph's Redemptorist Church arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery Dundalk.

May she rest in peace



