Man arrested in Dundalk on Friday in relation to organised crime has been charged

A man who was arrested in Dundalk on Friday in respect of a suspected breach of the provisions of section 20, Passport Act, 2008, has been charged and will appear before Dundalk District Court later this month.

On Friday, January 31, an intelligence led operation was conducted by the Garda National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (GNBCI), targeting persons suspected to be involved in serious and organised crime who operate at an international level.

A 40 year old male, who is an Irish national, was arrested in Dundalk, in respect of a suspected breach of the provisions of section 20, Passport Act, 2008.

The male was conveyed to Dundalk Garda station, where he was detained.

As has been reported by LMFM this afternoon, the suspect has since been charged and bailed to appear before Dundalk District Court on February 19th.