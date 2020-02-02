Deaths in Louth - Sunday February 2, 2020

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Jones of Philipstown, Hackballscross, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully in the tender care of the staff of St Francis Hospice, Blancherstown surounded by his loving family. Gerard, predeceased by his beloved wife Mary (nèe Quigley), brother Petie and sister Annie.

Much loved father of Seamus, Enda and David. Deeply regretted by daughter-in-law Sineád, granchildren Michaela, Cathal and Oisín; sadly missed by his sister-in-law Bella Jones, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his residence from 2pm, Sunday, until removal Tuesday morning to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley arriving for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to St. Francis Hospice.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Sr. Sheila Cotter,M.M.M. of Medical Missionaries of Mary, Drogheda, Co. Louth and formerly from Windmill Road, Cork

Peacefully in Aras Mhuire Nursing Home, Drogheda. Predeceased by her parents Mary and Jeremiah, and sister Nora.

Sadly missed by her brothers Liam and John, her sisters Sr. Betty and Sr. Joan, nephews, nieces and their families, relatives, many friends in Nigeria, Ireland and her M.MM. community.

Funeral Mass at 12 noon in M.M.M. Convent, Beechgrove, Drogheda on Tuesday, followed by burial in St. Peter's Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Teresa Farrelly (née Pentony) of De LaSalle Crescent, Ardee, Co. Louth and formerly of Harestown, Monasterboice, Drogheda, Co Louth



Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Deeply regretted by her loving family, husband Paddy, daughters Ann (Mooney) and Laura, sons Noel (Dunleer) and Derek, sister Mary McGeough, brothers Larry, Tommy, Gerard, Fintan and Declan, son-in-law Aidan, daughter-in-law Crissie, grandchildren Darren, Andrew, David, Lee and Donna, great-grandchildren Megan and Arron, nephews, neices, relatives, neighbours, friends and newfound friends in Moorehall Lodge.

Reposing at her residence (Eircode A92 NX63) Sunday, and Monday.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.30 am, walking to the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Ardee, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.00 am. Burial afterwards in Mosstown Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Tony Gregory of College Rise, Drogheda, Co. Louth



On January 30, 2020, peacefully at Gormanston Wood Nursing Home, in his 75th year. Tony, predeceased by his daughter Sharon, beloved husband to Úna and loving dad to Alan, Lisa and Anthony.

Sadly missed by his wife and family, daughter-in-law Aisleen, Anthony’s partner Sabrina, grandchildren Hayden, Taylor and Caoimhe, brothers Jimmy, John, Brendan and the late Liam rip, sister Marie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins, neighbours and a large circle friends.

Reposing at his home from 4 pm until 8 pm on Sunday evening.

Removal on Monday morning at 10.30a.m arriving to St. Peter’s Church, West Street for Funeral Mass at 11.30 am.

Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

House private on Monday morning. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to Tredagh Lodge Alzheimers Day Care Center, Drogheda.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Sylvia McEneaney of Irish Street, Ardee, Louth



Funeral Arrangements will be updated on Monday afternoon.

May she rest in peace