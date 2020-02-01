GE2020: Sinn Féin aiming to with two seats in Louth

Sinn Féin general election candidates Ruairí Ó Murchú and Imelda Munster launched their 'Team Sinn Féin Louth' poster campaign yesterday.

Speaking at the launch Cllr Ruairí Ó Murchú said:

"It is clear that the electorate across the State want change. Sinn Féin will be the vehicle that delivers that change. Our plans are ambitious and they are deliverable while keeping the economy strong and running a surplus of over €3 billion.

"In the constituency of Louth Sinn Féin want to hold on to the two seats won in the last mandate by Gerry Adams and Imelda Munster so that we can make a real and positive impact on people's lives.

“The fact that Uachtarán Shinn Féin Mary Lou McDonald and Leas Uachtarán Michelle Ó Neill have helped launch this initiative demonstrates my party’s commitment to Louth and to this region.”

His colleague Imelda Munster added:

"I have served as a TD for the last four years and during that time I have worked hard for this constituency of Louth and East Meath.

"I have taken a stand against the banks, the vulture funds and the insurance companies and I have spoken up for people with disabilities, elderly people and those in housing need.

"There is more to be done and that's why I am asking voters across Louth to return "Team Louth Sinn Féin" and ensure that we have two Sinn Féin TDs for Louth in the next Dáil."





