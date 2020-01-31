Brexit is bad for North Louth says Cllr Ruairi O Murchu

Sinn Féin General Election candidate Ruairí Ó Murchú participated in a demonstration being held by Border Communities Against Brexit at Carrickarnon this morning.

Speaking from the event the Louth Councillor said: "At 11pm tonight the British state formally leaves the EU.

"This means that citizens in the north of Ireland, despite the democratic will expressed by them, will lose the rights and entitlements afforded to members of the EU.

"One way in which these rights can be restored is through Irish reunification. Sinn Féin has called on the Irish Government many times to begin the process of planning for Irish Unity.

"At this point, it is only the Government which is not having this conversation. It is remiss of the Government not to plan for the future and this must be top of the agenda for the incoming government.

Former Louth TD Gerry Adams added: "The Withdrawal Agreement and the Irish Protocol was the least worst option on the table when the EU parliament voted on Wednesday. However, we must not lose sight of the fact that the North is being forced out of the European Union against the will of the majority of its citizens.

"Moreover, while there is agreement on no hard border on the island, essential funding from the EU which has been critical to the border region, agriculture and communities is now at risk. At the same time one part of this island is inside in the EU while the other will be outside of it.

"There is now less than a year for the British government and the EU to negotiate a new trade agreement. There also remains uncertainty about the trade arrangements between the North and Britain with conflicting claims around checks and barriers.

"Sinn Féin, and especially our MEPs, has been in the leadership of defending Irish interests throughout the Brexit debacle. We intend holding the Irish government, the British government and the EU to their commitments and responsibilities under the Withdrawal Treaty and to increase our efforts around preparing for and promoting Irish Unity."