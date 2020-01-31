Ines Khai brings creole grooves to Dundalk’s An Táin

Ines Khai is inviting locals to join her for her album prelaunch concert being held at An Táin Arts Centre on February 21.

Ines Khai comes from Guadeloupe, which is a group of islands of the Eastern Caribbean sea. Her language is Creole and her

songs are in Creole.

They tell stories about living in exile, crossing oceans, taking new steps and living through the ups and downs of life. Her music is deeply rooted in the rich culture and the traditions of her country.

The nu-soul influence is very present on her first album « BwaBwa » (2008) while the ka drum from traditional Guadeloupean music is the heart of the music on her second album « Amazòn La » (2012).

Today living in Ireland, she has created a solo repertoire with only guitar and voice to enhance the beautiful creole words and

melodies.

Her new album « Pitit a Lanmè » (Child of the sea, 2020) tells an intimate story about the sea and the ancestors. Ines is sure to seduce her audience with her incredible vocal range, her soulful voice and her unique guitar style.

Tickets €10 (plus €1.50 booking fee per ticket).

SEE: https://antain.ticketsolve.com/shows/873611081?_ga=2.257167564.615909277.1578313359-1696320012.1576234658