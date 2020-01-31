An Garda Síochána invite local communities in Louth to 'meet and greet' today

An Garda Síochána are inviting local communities to a ‘meet and greet’ opportunity at any one of the six venues across Louth today, as part of National Community Engagement Day.

Local Gardaí, IFA branch representatives and representatives from community groups involved in the National Rural Safety Forum will engage with the local community. It is seen as an opportunity for the local community to get to know their local Gardaí and local community representatives.

According to An Garda Síochána Louth's Facebook page, "Gardai Kate and Ciara from Dundalk's Communtiy Policing Unit will be in attendance at Kilcurry Community Centre from 12:30pm - 1:30pm and at St Bride's GAC, Knockbridge from 2pm - 3pm."

Other venues in Louth and the times the events are taking place are as follows: