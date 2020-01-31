Our winners for round one of the Dundalk Democrat's Snapshots Competition

Have a look through the amazing pictures we received for this week's Snapshots competition.

The three winners of this week's round have been announced below.

These three winners will go into next week's round. Our readers will then choose their top three favourite pictures from round two.

Finally, readers will vote for their favourite winner and they will receive €800 worth of vouchers for some fantastic local businesses.

WINNER OF ROUND #1 of SNAPSHOTS

(60% of votes)

Karla Doran sent us this picture of her grandfather Joe Byrne cutting leather for shoes in Clarke's shoe factory in the 70's.

SECOND WINNER OF ROUND #1 of SNAPSHOTS

(18% of votes)

Debbie Kirke shared this hilarious snapshot saying: "When my son was two he went missing in the house and we found him in the toilet! He is six today."

THIRD WINNER OF ROUND #1 of SNAPSHOTS

(10% of votes)

Olivia Matthews sent this picture of Adam Matthews taken in the late 80's at the Blackrock promenade.