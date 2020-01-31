Deaths in Louth - Friday January 31 2020

The death has occurred of Mary Gaskin (née Rice) of Bellurgan Point, Dundalk, Louth

Peacefully, at home, surriunded by her family. Predeceased by her husband Pat, brothers Barney and Joe and sister Vera.

She will be sadly missed by her loving daughter Pauline, sons Brian, Tony, David, Alan, Kieran and Patrick, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, 14 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home (Eircode A91 XH0F) from 2pm to 9pm on Friday. Removal on Saturday at 10.15am, to the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Jenkinstown, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to Palliative Care c/o Quinn's Funeral Homes.

House private on Saturday, please.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Jim McCarthy of Colchester, England and late of Cullane, Swinford, Co. Mayo and Omeath, Co. Louth



Peacefully, at Colchester General Hospital. Very deeply regretted by his beloved wife Rosaleen (née McGuinness). Also by the Duffy family (Swinford), the Lewis family (Dublin) & all his nephews, nieces, relatives & friends.

Reposing at the McGuinness household, Ardaghy, Omeath (Eircode A91PW72) from 2.00pm Friday afternoon.

Removal on Saturday morning at 11.15am to St. Laurence's Church, Omeath arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, to The Kevin Bell Repatriation Fund. A donation box will be available at the house and church.

May he rest in peace



