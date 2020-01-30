Mother-daughter duo make history at Aiken Barracks Dundalk

History was made at Aiken Barracks, Dundalk last week when a Kildare duo became the first mother and daughter to serve in the Irish Defence Forces.

Following 27 weeks of training, Private Sarah Fitzsimons and her fellow comrades celebrated their passing out parade in the 27th Infantry Battalion.

Her proud mum Sergeant Sandra Murphy watched on as her daughter received her rank as a 3-star Private. They are the first mother and daughter to serve together in Ireland.

Sergeant Sandra Murphy spent many years travelling around the world throughout her 25 years of service.

She was deployed to overseas to the Lebanon, Kosovo, Uganda and Syria.



Sandra is a highly-skilled communications and information technician. Military.ie reports that Sergeant Murphy’s successful career played a key role in her daughter Sarah making the decision to join the defence forces.

Sandra followed in her mother’s footsteps and trained in the Communications and Information Services (CIS) Corps.

Before she began her career in the Irish Defence Forces, Sarah completed her Leaving Cert and went on to do a PLC course in Criminology, Security & Legal studies.

The 30 recruits of the 57th Recruit Platoon started their intense training on July 15, 2019 in Aiken Barracks, Dundalk.

The new recruits came from all across Ireland to dedicate their time to learn and perfect their skills to become trained soldiers.

Platoon Commander, Lt Conor O’Brien congratulated the young privates on their achievement and wished them well.