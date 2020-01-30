Deaths in Louth - Thursday, 30, 2020

The death has occurred of Mariusz Zmuda of Hyde Park, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, in the dedicated care of the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Predeceased in September by his brother Zbigniew. He will be sadly missed by his parents Frank and Barbara, daughters Sylwia, Magdalena and Natalia, sister Aga, son-in-law Dominik, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in the Serenity Room of Quinn's Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, Dundalk (Eircode A91 KW52) from 5pm-8pm on Thursday. Removal on Friday at 10.30am, to St. Joseph's Redemptorist Church, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick's Cemetery.

May He Rest in Peace.

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Mulholland of Gorteen, Inniskeen, Louth

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tommy) Mulholland, Gorteen, Inniskeen, Dundalk. Peacefully at home, reposing at his residence from 12 noon tomorrow, Thursday, until 9pm,removal Friday morning to the church of Mary Mother of Mercy, Inniskeen for 12 noon Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in St. Mary's Cemetery, Inniskeen.

Tommy beloved son of the late Felix and Mary Mulholland Thornfield, sadly missed by daughters Tara, Niamh and their mother Alice , Dear brother of Roisin, Eithne, Anjo, Mary, Dermot, Mairead and Eilish. Predeceased by brothers Paddy and Felix, Fondly rembered by all his and relatives and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace. House private Friday morning please.

The death has occurred of Peader Cassidy of Barronstown, Hackballscross, Dundalk, Louth / Castleblayney, Monaghan

The death has occurred of Peader Cassidy, Barronstown, Hackballscross, Dundalk, Co. Louth, Tuesday January 28th, peacefully, at his residence. Peader, predeceased by his wife Phyllis. Deeply regretted and remembered with love by his family, his daughter Brigid (Duffy), son Declan (Dave), son-in-law Martin, daughter-in-law Catriona, his cherished granddaughters Tara and Megan, brothers Patsy and Teddy, sisters-in-law Kathleen and Mary, brothers-in-law Michael and Colm, nieces, nephews, extended family, relatives and many friends.

Reposing at the residence of his son and daughter in-law Declan and Catriona Cassidy’s residence, Drumlane, Tullynahinera, Castleblayney, Co. Monaghan (eircode A75 HT78) today, Wednesday, from 2pm until 9pm and again tomorrow, Thursday, from 2pm until 9pm. Removal from the residence on Friday morning, to arrive at the Church of The Immaculate Conception, Kilkerley, via his late residence and Kirks Cross, for funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. House private to family and friends on Friday morning only, please.

May Peader’s Gentle Soul Rest In Eternal Peace.