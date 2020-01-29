Louth sees slight drop in homeless figures

The number of people accessing local authority managed emergency accommodation in Louth fell to 123 in December, a fall of just four since November 2019 but the fifth consecutive month where homeless numbers have fallen in the county.

This is according to the Department of Housing, Planning & Local Government Homelessness Report for December 2019, released this evening.

Three adults were recorded as homeless in Monaghan, the same figure reported for the county in October and November, and just one in Cavan, down from 11 in November.

The number of homeless families in the North East (Louth, Monaghan and Cavan) fell quite significantly in December, with 12 families recorded as homeless, down from 20 in November and from 27 in October.

Nationally, 6309 adults and 3422 dependants accessed local authority managed emergency accommodation in December, giving a total of 9,731 homeless people according to the report, down from 10,448 in November.

