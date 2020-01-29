A 66-year-old man who spoke to the Democrat during our anonymous poll last Wednesday said he had a few issues that he was “very concerned” about and that he wanted election candidates to tackle.

Amongst the issues the man spoke of was the “worrying emergence” of right-wing political candidates, the healthcare system, regional development, the housing crisis and the environment.

The man told the Democrat: “I’m very concerned about the discourse of right-wing candidates and how they might be influencing mainstream parties.

“I would worry that controversial comments made by extreme candidates would be picked up by mainstream political parties trying to get noticed.”

Healthcare and regional development were other issues highlighted by the 66 year old: “I can’t believe Dundalk doesn’t have a proper healthcare facility. I’m speaking from personal experience. My mother had cancer and passed away last year. It was such a strain to have to travel up and down to Drogheda.

“I can’t fault the staff in Drogheda hospital. They were fantastic considering the tight resources they have but we should have a fully functional hospital here in Louth.

“Regional Development is another big issue which I think needs to be tackled. I myself commuted to Dublin for years and know many people who do the same. They tell us the economy is booming again but I think Dundalk is in danger of turning into a commuting town. Commuting also causes a lot of congestion.

The man continued: “Equity is another big issue. They say property ownership/wealth is trickling down to ordinary people during the housing crisis but is it really?

“So many people are renting or living at home with their parents. The question of housing is a really big one for politicians during this election. The lack of social housing being allocated by Governments and councils has exacerbated the situation. The turnaround from the current state of affairs will be difficult. There are no short-term solutions for this crisis.

“The environment is another huge one. With the weather recently it’s a very scary issue. When you are walking around town you can smell the fossil fuels like coal and turf.

“We’re laggards here in Ireland in terms of getting on board with environmentally-friendly practices. We’re slow off the mark when it comes to things like this I think.”