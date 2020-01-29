Closure of busy Dundalk road scheduled for next month

Louth County Council have given notice of its intention to close The Laurels Road from its junction with Church Street (R132) to its junction with The Long Walk from 9am on Tuesday February 18 to 6pm on Monday February 24 to facilitate road resurfacing works at the junction of The Laurels and Church Street.

Local access will be provided.

Diversion Route South: South Bound traffic approaching The Laurels (LT20011) from Church Street (R132) will be diverted south along Church Street, Clanbrassil Street (R132), Crowe Street (R132), Francis Street(R132), Park Street (R132) and along Magnet Road (R132) to its junction with The Long Walk (LT 20016).

Diversion Route North: North Bound traffic approaching The Laurels from The Long Walk (LT 20016) will be diverted west along The Long Walk to its junction with MacSwiney Street (LT 20016). Then north along MacSwiney Street and Legion Avenue (LT 20015) to its junction with The Castletown Road (R934), east along the Castletown Road to its junction with Bridge Street (R132), north along Bridge Street and south along Linenhall Street (R132), Church Street.

Any person who wishes to object to the closure of this road should lodge an objection in writing with the undersigned not later than 4p.m. on Friday January 31.