National Pen Dundalk donates €2350 cheque to Zoe Murphy fund

National Pen employees were delighted to present the Zoe Murphy Appeal with a cheque worth €2350 last week. The Zoe Murphy Appeal was nominated and voted by the National Pen team to be their charity partner for 2019.

Speaking on behalf of National Pen’s Corporate Social Responsibility programme Training Coordinator Kevin Adams said: “Each year employees have the opportunity to nominate and vote for a local charity partner for the calendar year.

"We are absolutely thrilled to be able to support Zoe and her family. Zoe’s story has stolen the hearts everyone in National Pen and we are delighted to present this cheque for €2350.

"We want to thank Zoe for being such an inspirational and brave local hero. We wish Zoe and her family all the best for the future."

Zoe's parents Eamon and Lynda collected the cheque and thanked National Pen team for their support. Fundraising initiates included a bake sale and Christmas Jumper Day.