Mid Louth's Glyde Inn wins Best Lunch in Ireland Award

Annagasagan pub and restaurant The Glyde Inn is celebrating today after winning A Gold Excellence Award and the status of ‘Best Lunch’ in Ireland at the CIE Tours International Annual Awards of Excellence which took place in Dublin last night.

The Awards which are now in their 30th year and recognise the best hotels and tourist attractions across Ireland based on feedback from over 25,000 customers throughout the year. Each winner achieved a customer satisfaction rating of over 92% from CIE Tours International visitors with Gold Award Winners achieving the highest satisfaction ratings in their categories.

This was The Glyde Inn’s first time in the Awards and to win a Gold Award on their first outing is a tribute to the focus on excellence and hospitality at the county Louth establishment.

The Award was presented to Conor and Paul O’Neill by Fiona Ross, Chairman, CIE Tours International. In total 84 hotels and tourist attractions from across the island of Ireland won awards, with 13 overall category winners being awarded a Gold Award.

The Glyde Inn took to Facebook to say: "Can’t believe it ... Irelands Best Lunch @cietours Awards "

Speaking at the presentation of CIE Tours International Annual Awards of Excellence Elizabeth Crabill said; “30 years ago CIE Tours International introduced its annual Awards of Excellence to recognise Ireland’s hospitality ambassadors – the people and businesses throughout the country who put Irish tourism on the global stage through the warmth of welcome and quality of service provided to our international visitors.

“Since then Ireland’s tourism sector has changed utterly and grown in reputation but the demand for excellent experiences remains constant. Ireland remains an attractive tourism destination for visitors from North America drawn by the diversity and richness of the experiences offered and the warmth of the traditional Irish welcome which should not be underestimated.

“The Irish holiday experience is unique and continues to grow in popularity, so much so that we’re launching new winter tour holidays to Ireland for the first time in 2020. This growth is driven in no small part by our Tour partners, many of whom we are recognising tonight, who are continuously improving their offering. I warmly congratulate tonight’s winners from Mayo on their achievements and I thank all our partners who work closely with us throughout the year”.