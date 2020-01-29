Dundalk IT release statement regarding Coronavirus outbreak

Dundalk Institute of Technology has just today released a statement to all staff and students regarding Coronavirus (nCoV).

The statement from DkIT says: "(it) is aware of the recent novel coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan City, China. The Institute takes the health and safety of its students and staff very seriously and is continually liaising with the Department of Public Health, HSE for advice and support.

"If you have visited Wuhan or other parts of China over the past 14 days please contact the Health Unit by telephone (042) 9370245 and tell them of your recent travel. Do NOT call to the Health Unit in person."

The statement adds: "Coronaviruses (CoV) are a large family of viruses that cause illness ranging from the common cold to more severe diseases such as SARS (Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome) A novel coronavirus (nCoV) is a new strain that has not been previously identified in humans.

"Standard recommendations to reduce exposure to and transmission of a range of illnesses include maintaining basic hand and respiratory hygiene, and safe food practices and avoiding close contact, when possible, with anyone showing symptoms of respiratory illness such as coughing and sneezing.