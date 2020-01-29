TRIBUTE: The late Pat O'Neill had a great interest in Dundalk and Louth history

It was with some considerable regret that I learned of the passing of Pat O'Neill of Knockbridge on Sunday of last week, January 19 approaching his 90th year. Pat, like myself, had a great interest in local history and his death is a great loss to the County Louth Archaeological and Historical Society with whom he had a lifelong association.

Pat had many qualities but, above all, he was a great primary teacher, who made a lasting impression on his many pupils since he was appointed Principal of St. Mary's N.S. Knockbridge in April 1954. A good teacher at an early age is a priceless gift and I have not met any of his former pupils who had anything but good to say about his work in education over many, many years! He had also taught at Sheelagh N.S. for a number of years, as had my good friend Seamus Tiernan who has also passed away in recent years.

I did not have all that much contact with Pat O'Neill but what I did have impressed me with his fairness and ability to understand the other person's point of view. He had a great love of our native language but had great patience with those who didn't and this quality is expressed in his study of the Fortescue family of Stephenstown which culminated in his great work in the transcribing of the Journal of Henry McClintock, father of the great Arctic explorer Sir Leopold McClintock who was born in a house at Seatown Place.

Pat also transcribed the Diary of Marianne Fortescue, another child of Henry McClintock whose record of the times is perhaps even more perceptive and informative than those of her father.

Pat's death, perhaps fittingly, comes on the eve of the annual general meeting of the County Louth Archaeological and Historical Society which takes place at Millmount, Drogheda on tomorrow Wednesday January 29 when he will surely be fondly remembered by all of its over 600 members.