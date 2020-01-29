Deaths in Louth - January 29 2020

The death has occurred of Seamus (Shamie) White (Jnr) of Pinewood Grove and formerly of Cherryvale, Bay Estate, Dundalk, Louth

On Monday, 27th January 2020. Suddenly at his residence. Predeceased by his mother Rita (née Coburn).

He will be sadly missed by his loving dad Seamus, brother Michael, sisters Isobel and Mary, brothers-in-law Joe O'Hare and Aidan Dullaghan, sister-in-law Rita, nieces Natasha, Amy, Niamh and Justine, nephews Darren and James, grandnephews Noah and Will, uncle and aunts, cousins, extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours.

Reposing at the residence of his brother Michael, Hazelwood Avenue, Bay Estate from Thursday morning 11am to 8pm,

Removal on Friday morning driving to The Church of The Holy Family arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am, followed by burial in Saint Patrick's Cemetery, Dundalk.

House private please on Friday morning.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Jim McCarthy of Colchester, England and late of Swinford, Co. Mayo and Omeath, Co. Louth



Peacefully, at Colchester General Hospital. Very deeply regretted by his beloved wife Rosaleen (née McGuinness) & extended family & friends.

Jim's Funeral is due to take place in St. Laurence's Church, Omeath, on Saturday, 1st February. Please check for update of arrangements on Thursday afternoon.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary Thornton of Windmill Road, Drogheda, Co. Louth



On January 27, 2020, peacefully in her 91st year at her home. Mary, predeceased by her parents Joseph and Bridget, her brothers and sisters.

Sadly missed by her loving family, her special grandniece Tracy and great-grandnephew Luke, nieces, nephews, great-grandnieces, great-grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes (A92 XN75) from 5pm until 7pm tomorrow, Wednesday.

Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am arriving to Our Lady of Lourdes Church for funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Anthony Kenny of Avenue One, Yellowbatter, Drogheda, and formerly of Harestown, Monasterboice, Co Louth

On January 27, 2020, suddenly at his Home. Anthony, beloved husband of Sharon and loving dad to Anthony, Andrea and Guy.

Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, his mum Jean, family partners Cheryl, Ryan and Leah, granddaughters Ryleigh and Isabelle, brothers Andrew and Mark, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his Home from 4pm until 8pm on Wednesday and Thursday evening.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.30 am arriving to Our lady of Lourdes for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St. Peter’s Cemetery.

House private on Friday morning.

May he rest in peace