Dundalk man made gun gesture towards gardai

A 29-year-old man made a gun gesture towards gardai, who had directed him to the leave the area after he had been put out of a bookmaker’s, and then jumped out in front of the vehicle as they were attempting to drive off, Dundalk district court heard last week.

Patrick English with an address at Oakland Park was prosecuted for public order offences arising out of the incident at Marian Park, Dundalk after 4.30pm on August 31st 2018.

The court heard the defendant – who had 23 previous convictions - six of them for using threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour, was drinking very heavily at the time ‘in a dangerous fashion’.

His solicitor added that Mr. English has put his heavy drinking behind him.

Judge Eirinn McKiernan imposed a €200 fine.