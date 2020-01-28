Dundalk music venue up for top IMRO award

The Spirit Store in Dundalk has been nominted for the IMRO Live Music Venue of the Year Awards for Rest of Leinster.

The George's Quay venue took to Facebook this afternoon, saying: "Chuffed to be included and nominated again."

Other venue nominated in the same category include: The Royal Meath Pub, Kavanaghs Pub-Portlaoise, Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore., and Set Theatre, Kilkenny.