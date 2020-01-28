Louth councillors say no to State commemorations for British crown forces

There was support from across the chamber at the Louth County Council January meeting, for a motion from Cllr Ruairí Ó Murchú, calling on the government not to organise a State commemoration for British crown forces.

Cllr Ó Murchú's motion called on Louth County Council to “insist that the Government does not organise State commemorations for British crown forces who maintained and enforced British rule in Ireland and suppressed the will of the Irish people for self-determination and national independence.”

Speaking on his motion, Cllr Ó Murchú told those present that the Royal Irish Constabulary (RIC) and the Dublin Metropolitan Police (DMP), “even on their best days” were the “eyes and ears” of British rule in Ireland and that they “played a brutal role” in the land war.

Cllr Ó Murchú said that “I don't think any other State in the world would do it”. The only people in the RIC who should be commemorated, he added were “those who resigned or the likes of Ned Broy”.

Several councillors spoke on the motion, with Cllr Maeve Yore saying that she supported the motion “to a certain degree”.

Cllr Maria Doyle questioned the motion however. She said she appreciated the “history lesson” from Cllr Ó Murchú and suggested that the focus should be on reconciliation. Cllr Ó Murchú responded saying that the State doesn't have to “commemorate those who acted against Irish interests.”

Cllr Tomás Sharkey supported his SF colleague's motion, saying that a conversation around commemoration and the events that took place in the War of Independence and Civil War needs to take place and that it should have happened before now.

Cllr Pio Smith said that the likes of Ned Broy, who was a double agent within the Dublin Metropolitan Police should be commemorated, along with other double agents.

Cllr Conor Keelan said that he agreed with the comments of others regarding people like Ned Broy, but also pointed to the idea of a historical conference, as put forward by historian Diarmaid Ferriter, as a means of understanding the past.

Cllr Keelan regretted that as a result of how these commemorations have been handled, issues like this will not be addressed. He also added that the actions taken by Minister Flanagan surrounding the commemorations gave him “great concern”.

Cllr Ó Murchú welcomed Cllr Keelan's comments, agreeing that an academic conference would be the best way of dealing with it.