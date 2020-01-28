A day on the election campaign trail with two Dundalk candidates

Thursday, 10.45am, Blackrock

In the car park at the Centra in Blackrock, the phone rings: “We’re up on Sandy Lane,” says the voice on the other end. It’s clear the person is walking. Is it uphill or downhill? Not sure. Either way, he's on the move.

It’s the morning after the night before. The shadowboxing TV debate of Martin/Varadkar is still playing out over the radio waves, but the local foot soldiers march on regardless.

Outside the doctors surgery on the corner of Main Street, a man in a baseball cap is engaging with Declan Breathnach. It’s a light-hearted affair and it’s safe to say the elderly man is a Fianna Fail voter. A featherweight conversation, truth be told. Mr Breathnach offers him a personalised contact card-cum-pocket torch and wishes him well.

We round the corner towards Sandy Lane and tackle the incline. Mr Breathnach recounts the story behind a recent knee injury - canvas-inflicted. He explains that an uneven footpath derailed him a few days beforehand and a trip to the doctor’s was needed. But he says he’s strapped up and good to go.

In Sandfield Gardens, The Breathnach Jeep appears over the hill. Along its sides are the usual campaign photos and slogans.

But it’s in need of a wash which hasn’t escaped the driver’s attention.

“Will I go and get the jeep washed?” he enquires as Mr Breathnach moves off.

The canvassing team, all wearing yellow hi-viz vests and carrying leaflets, are already at work dispersing the word/literature around homes. Ringing doorbells and knocking doors.

Mr Breathnach has with him a clutch of contact cards - the ones moonlighting as pocket torches. As we walk along, he stops and occasionally pops them into passing hands.

The sun is shining and there’s no real wind to speak of. Great canvassing weather.

We're zigzagging down the street - like battleship’s evading torpedoes, pinging from house to house.

When someone answers the door, Declan moves forward to grasp a hand, offer a card and a few words.

It’s all relatively good-natured. At this time of the day the demographic is dominated by retirees (or near-retired folk) - grandparents out and about, taking their grandkids for a walk mostly. Buggies and prams and rosy cheeks beneath beanie hats.

Some of the faces are known to Mr Breathnach. These chats are straightforward enough affairs to negotiate. If he recognises the face, but the name escapes him, he's quick to begin the search for an answer: “How do I know your face again?”

He can usually join the dots and, with some gentle probing, bring about a mutual connection of some sort.

We turn the corner onto a near-silent Sandy Grove and a woman in her 60s emerges from her home. She’s taking the dog for a walk. She’s dressed for the worst the weather can throw at her. Mr Breathnach ventures up the drive and introduces himself.

She appears happy to talk, if seeming a little pushed for time. “Any issues?”

“Well, actually, down on the Main Street, a pedestrian crossing at the corner of the Neptune Bar for crossing the road would be great," she says.

All politics is local, even if you’re fighting for a Leinster House seat nestled in the heart of urbane Dublin 2.

A nod, a quick word and a suggestion to “contact the office” using the number on the card is proffered. Then it’s off down the road once again.

Every so often, The Breathnach Jeep appears over the shoulder.

The niggling concern that after canvassing yesterday, the jeep needs a wash - which it does - pops up again.

“Yeah, go on and get it cleaned,” Mr Breathnach nods.

Pristine presentation is always important in politics.

Hugh McMahon, nearly 81, is out with the team this morning. He’s first up to the door and quick to usher Mr Breathnach forward when one cracks ajar.

Hugh has the demeanor of a man who has seen it all and doesn't get flustered by much. There’s a rolling, easy-going nature about him and when asked about the reception on the doors so far in this election campaign, he shrugs his shoulders, saying:

“You get all sorts. But there’s no point getting upset if someone doesn’t welcome you, it’s all part of it.”

We talk about the blurred lines (and ideologies) between the country's two main parties. He says there’s much cross-pollination between Fianna Fail and Fine Gael, the blood runs back and forth across party lines.

A man, originally from Ballybay in Co. Monaghan, appears busy when he opens the door. He’s got the work gloves on and has the air of a handyman about him. But it turns out he leans towards Fianna Fail and it’s another light conversation about the old FF guard back in the stony grey soil of Monaghan. He’s handed a card and it’s on to the next house.

We’ve looped around back onto Sandy Lane by this stage and as we pass the community centre, a middle-aged woman stops for a quick chat. She mentions that Mr Breathnach looks younger than his pictures on Facebook portray him. A smile and a handshake follows.

Just across the road is Donie Lynch’s home. The 93-year-old was attacked here last year. He was taken to hospital and there were concerns he might not pull through at the time. But today he’s hale and hearty, sitting in the front room with the day’s newspapers beside him.

That traumatic event, thankfully, seems to sit lightly with him. His stoic resolve has served him well it would appear.

The only real voice of dissent during the morning’s canvas comes from an older man walking on Sandy Lane, who says he’ll be giving Breathnach his Number 2 preference vote - it turns out he golfs with one of the other candidates vying for a seat.

Then it's back onto Main Street, a quick coffee follows.

There are more hands to shake before the morning's done.

**********

Thursday, 6.35pm, Fatima

Ruairi Ó Murchu arrives up in a car driven by his DOE (Director Of Elections), Kevin Mulgrew.

The pale glow from the shop window in Fatima illuminates the immediate area outside. It's deathly quiet and the darkness has truly settled in for the night.

Mr Ó Murchu apologises for being late (five minutes). He says he's after coming from a parent -teacher meeting and the reason he's late is because everyone was asking him about the election.

It's a hot topic; getting hotter as the weeks draw in.

It also makes a change, he adds, from last year's local elections.

“There's definitely more engagement this time around. Last time out (May 2019) it was so hard to judge because you weren't really getting the responses on the doors.”

Mr Ó Murchu reveals he had a “brilliant” initial canvassing strategy plotted out from last November, which would have run through until April (the time many felt an election was going to called). He laughs when he thinks about it now.

In Fatima this evening, the doors are being knocked by a team wrapped up and prepared for the cold weather.

Mr Ó Murchu is wearing a suit, and is fending off the chill by skipping quickly between houses.

All talk among the team before the canvas gets underway is about predictions.

Who'll fill the five seats? Who'll miss out? Everyone has an opinion. And nearly every opinion is different.

Predictions at the best of times are a hit and hope business. One thing is a banker though - in Louth this time round, it'll be tighter than ever before.

When the Democrat suggests, jokingly, that there aren't enough seats to go around, it's only half in jest.

When asked what the most common issues on the doors are, Mr Ó Murchu lists them off: housing, crime, healthcare, and in more recent days, the exploding pension-gap issue.

Tonight’s canvassing takes in a myriad of other concerns though.

A heavily pregnant woman asks if something could be done about the duration of state maternity benefit. She'd like to see it increased to 12 months (it’s currently six months). There’s a mention of it being nine months in the North. Mr Ó Murchu offers to look into it and jots it down in a notepad. It’s a new one for him.

At a house nearby, concern over a manhole outside at the corner of the street, and the fact that rats have been seen popping out of it, crops up. Grist to the mill for a local councillor, solving problems such as these can also help win vital votes in a general election all the same.

David Caldwell is part of the canvassing team this evening. He's a regular fixture at Oriel Park with Dundalk FC, but says he helps out with the campaign whenever he can find the time.

Dundalk are in a pre-season camp in Spain, so he can do more this week.

Chit-chat between doors moves from the aforementioned Dundalk FC and their success, to stories about people living in the area.

There's much goodwill towards Sinn Fein around here and despite the darkness and cold, doors are opening regularly.

The team seem to be well-known by the local people; which helps. The offer of a cup of tea is made more than once.

An elderly woman, clearly ready to settle down for the night grasps Mr Ó Murchu’s hand. “Jesus, you’re freezing,” she says in shock.

“Well, you know what they say - cold hands, warm heart.” It draws an easy laugh.

“You need to get yourself a pair of gloves in this weather,” she adds.

She points to Kevin Mulgrew (wearing gloves): “You should give him yours.”

And so the rhythm of the canvas goes.

A middle-aged couple comes out their front door together and point to the grassy area immediately outside their gate, which floods regularly.

“Whenever the water rises, we’re barricaded in here and can’t get out.”

They’re patient people and talk with purpose to Mr Ó Murchu.

He pops out the notepad and takes the details, hands over a flyer and wishes them well. Another man, in his 30s, says he's not registered to vote. He’s too late to get on the electoral register this time around (the closing date was the day before), but Mr Ó Murchu passes him a leaflet and has a quick chat, regardless.

The Democrat is just about ready to take its leave, but the team will have more doors to knock before they can call it a night.

“I guess you just do what you can do,” Mr Ó Murchu adds sagely when enquiring about the realities of the newspaper business these days.