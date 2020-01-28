Labour Party make Dundalk IT Technological University status pledge

According to local Labour election candidate Ged Nash, his party has pledged to deliver Technological University Status for DkIT as part of its manifesto.

In a statement to the Democrat, Senator Ged Nash said: “Building on the work I did last year with the Teachers’ Union of Ireland branch in DkIT, students and other stakeholders, we have made a formal commitment in our general election manifesto to continue that work to secure Technological University status for DkIT."

He added: “I want to be elected to the Dail to represent Louth in order to ensure that this ambition becomes a reality.

“The future of the town and the region depends on TU status. It is vital for the future of local jobs, investment, community development, the creative industries and our community more broadly and I am committed to finishing the job.”