New jurors sworn to hear trial of Aaron Brady, charged with murder of Det Garda Adrian Donohoe

Three new jurors have been sworn to hear the trial of Aaron Brady, who has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe seven years ago.

Three jurors who were sworn yesterday revealed today that they are unable to serve. Justice Michael White at the Central Criminal Court told the newly constituted jury of eight men and seven women to elect a foreman ahead of the opening of the trial later this afternoon.

Aaron Brady has pleaded not guilty to the capital murder of Det Gda Adrian Donohoe who was then a member of An Garda Siochana on active duty on January 25, 2013 at Lordship Credit Union, Bellurgan, Co Louth.

The 28-year-old from New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh has also pleaded not guilty to a charge of robbing approximately €7,000 in cash and assorted cheques on the same date and at the same location.

The trial continues.