Go ahead given for new visitors centre in Carlingford

Louth County Council have given the go ahead for the development of a new visitors centre in Carlingford.

Kevin and Jackie Woods have been given planning permission for the development of a visitors centre incorporating a coffee dock at Ghan Road in Carlingford Village.

The application seeking planning for the new centre was made on February 11, 2019, but a decision was delayed due to a request for extra information on the proposed development in March 2019.

Following the submission of the requested information in December 2019, a decision was made on January 22 to grant conditional planning permission.