VIP Wardrobe Clearout event being held in Dundalk's Fairways Hotel

A VIP Wardrobe clearout is being hosted at the Fairways Hotel on March 1, 2020.

If you want to get rid of some of your unwanted clothes, you can rent a rail at the event and sell your clothes.

There will also be a live catwalk show on the day with clothes being showcased from well-known brands such as Asos, Zara, Reiss, D&G, Topshop and H&M.

For more details on how to get involved and for tickets see contact details below: