REDUCE, REUSE, RECYCLE
VIP Wardrobe Clearout event being held in Dundalk's Fairways Hotel
A VIP Wardrobe clearout is being hosted at the Fairways Hotel on March 1, 2020.
If you want to get rid of some of your unwanted clothes, you can rent a rail at the event and sell your clothes.
There will also be a live catwalk show on the day with clothes being showcased from well-known brands such as Asos, Zara, Reiss, D&G, Topshop and H&M.
For more details on how to get involved and for tickets see contact details below:
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on