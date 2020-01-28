Man who admitted seriously assaulting baby girl in Louth refused bail

A 20 year old man who has admitted seriously assaulting a 10 week old baby girl in County Louth almost three years ago, was refused bail at Dundalk Circuit Court last week.

The defendant - who can't be named due to reporting restrictions, had entered a guilty plea on February 12th last to recklessly or intentionally causing serious harm to the infant at a location in County Louth on March 13th 2017.

He was remanded in custody in November, after he dismissed his legal team on the day of his sentencing hearing and told the court he wished to change his guilty plea. Eight days ago – on the first day of the current sitting, the accused reaffirmed his guilty plea and the case was adjourned to last Wednesday for a contested bail hearing.

A Garda Sergeant listed a number of objections on behalf of the State, while the Defence barrister said the reality of non compliance with bail terms has hit home and her client was willing to comply with any conditions the court might wish to impose.

However, Judge John O’Connor refused the bail application. He remanded the defendant in custody to appear via video link on the 11th of February, when a new date for sentencing is due to be fixed.

The court was told due to the nature of the case it was expect the hearing would take at least half a day.