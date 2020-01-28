Garda property marking initiative in use in Co Louth

Gardai in County Louth in partnership with local community groups are currently rolling out property marking in the county.

In late 2019 Gardai and Community groups from across rural county, Louth met in Dillonstown Hall where community leaders and Community Gardai received training and instruction in the use of the Property marking machine allocated to Louth Local authority. Each community group have been allocated the property marking machine for a set period of weeks to enable them to promote its use among communities, a number of open days are set to be announced shortly, will see members of all communities in County Louth be able to bring items of property along to open days and to mark their property with their Aircode.

Following on from this on Saturday 25th January 2020 the property marking machine was showcased at the O Connells GFC, Castlebellingham where a number of members of the community from the various different parishes in Mid Louth were able to bring along items of property to test the machine and mark with a unique AIR CODE on the item so that should it be stolen that the owner will easily be in a position to identify the stolen item to assist Gardai in returning the item to its rightful owner but also to assist in taking a successful prosecution against person found to be in possession of the stolen item of property.

The initiative includes signage specially designed for commercial and domestic buildings but also farm yards warning would be criminals that property marking is in operation in the area, with some community groups opting to augment already in place text alert signs with the new property marking signs once the property marking has taken place in that particular area.

The initiative is at the heart of An Garda Siochanas Community engagement initiative making the people of County Louth feel safe under the Chief Superintendents Policing Plan for Louth. The initiative will support already established community alert and text alert schemes in operation in the county and is supported by the local authority in Louth.

The project is being currently being led out by Gardai Susan Rooney and Jerome Campbell as part of the Garda Policing Plan in Ardee district to combat rural crime in Mid – Louth. It will shortly be rolled out in North and South county Louth through the network of Local community Gardai and Community groups.

Many of the local community groups were represented this morning in Castlebellingham including Darver Text Alert, Dromiskin Tidy Towns, Castlebellingham Community text alert and Annagassan tidy town group.

You can get in touch with your local Garda station or Tidy Towns committee for details on using a property marking machine.