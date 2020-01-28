Deaths in Louth - Tuesday, January 28, 2020

The death has occurred of Raimondas Gostautas of Glenwood, Dublin Road, Dundalk

Son of Ona, husband of Tatjana, father of Simas and Kamile and brother of Iloma. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends in Dundalk and his native Lithuania.

May He Rest in Peace

Reposing in the Serenity Room of Quinn's Funeral Homes, Bridge Street, Dundalk (Eircode A91 KW52) from 6pm-8pm on Tuesday, followed by private cremation.

The death has occurred of Brendan Farrelly of Annagassan and Skerries, Dublin

Farrelly, Annagassan Co. Louth (late of The Holmpatrick Hotel Skerries) 26th January 2020, (peacefully) in the care of Our Lady of Lourdes hospital Drogheda, surrounded by his loving family, sadly missed by his loving wife and best friend Caroline, adored children Nikki, Jodie, Louise, Christopher, Kelly and Shannon, grandchildren Ben, Matt, Sarah, Lucy, Ava, Sophie, Isabelle, Pippa and Lexie, sister Marie, nieces, nephews, relatives, extended family and a large circle of friends.

May He Rest In Peace

Reposing at his residence (Eircode A92 V9P2) Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm. Removal Wednesday to St. Finian's Church, Dillonstown arriving for 11am Funeral Mass, burial afterwards in Dysart Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael McGrory of Castlebellingham, Louth

Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Michael, beloved husband of the late Carmel (née Richardson). Predeceased by his parents George and Margaret, brothers Frank, George, Tommy and Paddy, sisters Lilly, Maureen, Sheila and Anne, cousins Tommy and Paddy Kearns. Sadly missed by his sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing at Connor's Funeral Home, Dunleer on Wednesday from 3pm until 8pm. Removal on Thursday morning at 10.30am to Saint Mary's Church, Kilsaran arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.