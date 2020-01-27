Kind-hearted Dundalk girl organises fundraiser for Make A Wish Foundation

A caring seven-year-old girl from Jenkinstown near Dundalk has organised a successful fundraising campaign for children with life-threatening illnesses.

Elsie Woodcock, a pupil at Rampark Primary School, Jenkinstown recently told her mum, Emily that she wanted to hold a fundraising coffee morning for the Make A Wish Foundation.

The event was supported by neighbours and school friends at Elsie’s home and raised over €600. The money will be used to help sick children who may want a holiday a room makeover or a treat.

Last year Elsie also decided to do without birthday presents and collected €140 for make a wish.

Emily Woodcock says seven year old Elsie is a "really good-hearted girl who loves dancing, she is a dancer with Funky Feet, a local dance group and going to the theatre.”

Emily added: “ the coffee morning was a big success thanks to the support of the local community and Elsie wants to hold more fundraising events, she is very passionate and caring, her happiness comes from giving rather than taking”.