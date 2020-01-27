Samaritans of Newry & Dundalk recruiting new volunteers

Samaritans of Newry & Dundalk is recruiting new volunteers to join their team and help make a difference to people in need.

Are you looking for a new challenge? Can you offer a listening ear to people in emotional distress? If so, the Samaritans of Newry & Dundalk want to hear from you.

Samaritans are looking for men and women, of all ages and walks of life, to join our current volunteers in dedicating around three or four hours a week to those most in need.

We will be holding an Information Evening on Thursday 27th February at 7.30pm in our branch 19 St Colman’s Park, Newry BT34 2BX. There is no obligation or pressure with attending this information evening so come along and see if volunteering might be for you.

Even if you can’t join us for the Information Evening, you can find out more about becoming a volunteer with Samaritans by emailing us on volunteering@samaritans.org or by calling our volunteer team on 03705 627282 from the UK (1890 200 091 from the Republic of Ireland). You can also check out our website for more information on http://www.samaritans.org/ volunteer.

Samaritans are best known for the vital support given to callers on its 24-hour telephone service and volunteers can also offer support by SMS, email and face-to-face in communities, festivals and outreach events.

Eileen Campbell, the Director of Samaritans in Newry & Dundalk said: “We are asking people across the South Down, South Armagh and Dundalk areas to consider making a difference to someone’s life by volunteering with us.”

“It takes a huge number of volunteers to keep our service operational and with so many people in need, we want to be there for them all. You can have a look at http://www.samaritans.org/ volunteer to find out if you have what it takes to be a Samaritan.”

“Full training is provided and no previous experience is necessary, just the willingness to listen.”

One of our Newry volunteers, Padraig, has spoken about the benefits of volunteering with us: “Every 6 seconds, somebody contacts the Samaritans by phone, email or face-to-face in the 201 branches across the UK and Ireland.

“With 5.7 million contacts each year, we are always looking for people who can offer a few hours a week to be there for people in distress.

“It’s a real privilege to be a Samaritan volunteer. Sometimes, you might be the only person somebody confides in or the only voice somebody has talked to in weeks.

“Knowing that you might make a positive difference in a stranger’s life can be really satisfying and I’d encourage anyone to come along to our Information Evening on Thursday 27th February at 7.30pm.”

Established in Ireland in 1962, Samaritans is based in 21 towns across the island of Ireland, with over 1,800 active volunteers on call 24 hours a day, seven days a week.