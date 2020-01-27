Dundalk man charged in connection with alleged machete attack remanded in custody

A 20-year-old man charged in connection with an alleged machete attack last weekend, in which a teenage boy was injured in his own home, was remanded in custody when he appeared before Dundalk district court today.

Dean Dullaghan of Saltown Place, Bellewsbridge Road, Dundalk is accused of assaulting the 16-year-old causing him harm at an address at Castleross, Dundalk on Saturday January 25th.

He is also charged with having with him a machete which had a blade that was sharply pointed, at Castleross, Dundalk on the same date.

A Garda who gave evidence of arresting the defendant at Dundalk Garda Station told the court the accused made no reply to each charge, when they were put to him after caution at 3am on Sunday.

Following a contested bail application - which was heard in-camera, Judge Eirinn McKiernan refused bail and remanded Mr. Dulllaghan in custody to appear before Cloverhill district court on Friday via video link.