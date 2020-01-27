Deaths in Louth - Monday January 27 2020

The death has occurred of Teresa Clarke of Nicholas Street, Dundalk, Louth



Peacefully, in Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, 26th January 2020. Teresa, beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Bridget, dear sister of Phil and Joe, and the late Patsy and Olive, and sister in-law of Imelda and Anne.

Teresa will be sadly missed by her brother, sister, sisters-in-law, nephew, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing Mc Geoughs Funeral Home from 4pm until 8pm on Monday.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 10.45am to St Patrick’s Cathedral, arriving for Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Mary O'Rourke (née Rock) of 254 Rathmullen Park, Drogheda and late of Tenure and Dunleer, Co Louth

In her 74th year, of Mary O'Rourke (née Rock), peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Mary, beloved wife of Donald and loving mother of Sandra, Brian and Lavinia.

Predeceased by her daughter Lorraine. Sadly missed by her husband, son, daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sisters Olive (Walsh) and Anne (McGahon), son-in-law Brian, daughter-in-law Sandra, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements later.

May she rest in peace

The death has occurred of Michael McGrory of Sea Road, Castlebellingham, Co Louth



The death has occurred, in his 87th year, of Michael Mc Grory, Sea Road, Castlebellingham, peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda.

Funeral arrangements later.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Seamus Finnegan of Oriel Road, Collon, Louth



Peacefully, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Sadly missed by his loving wife Joan, son Alan, daughters Lorraine, Lisa and Suzanne, brothers Joseph, Sean and Terry, sisters Mary, Francis and Dolores, sons-in-law, Doug and David, Alan's partner, Sylvia and Suzanne's partner, Keith, grandchildren Tiarnan and Isabelle, Ryan, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his son Alan's residence, Oriel Road, Collon, A92 N6F6, Monday 5pm-8pm and Tuesday 5pm-8pm.

Removal Wednesday to arrive at The Church of Mary Immaculate, Collon, for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the New Cemetery, Collon.

May he rest in peace

The death has occurred of Phyllis Cassidy of Cassidy, Platten, Drogheda, Co. Louth



On January 25, 2020, peacefully, at Gormanston Wood Nursing Home. Phyllis, sadly missed by her loving sisters Una, Anna, Eileen, Mairead, Bernie and Rita, brothers-in-law Noel, Gerry, John and Liam, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Townley’s Funeral Home, Crosslanes, from 4pm until 7pm on Monday evening.

Removal on Tuesday morning at 11am, driving to Holy Family Church, Ballsgrove, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11.30am. Burial afterwards in Calvary Cemetery.

May she rest in peace