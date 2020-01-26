Gardai
Dundalk gardai stop tractor on M1 late at night and new mobile app flags up a problem...
Roads
Members of the Dundalk Road Police Unit observed the tractor pictured on the M1 motorway late last night, with the plough on the rear completely unlit, which they felt was a danger to fast approaching traffic.
Gardai stopped the driver and using their new Mobility app they also discovered the driver was disqualified from driving.
The driver was arrested and proceedings are to follow.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on