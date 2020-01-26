Dundalk's Square named in Sunday Times top 100 restaurants in Ireland

Dundalk's Square restaurant has been named in The Sunday Times list of Ireland's top 100 best restaurants.

Square was opened by the people behind The Courthouse restaurant in Carrickmacross Conor Mee and Charlotte Carr in May 2019 with award-winning young chef Conor Halpenny serving up memorable, seasonal dishes opposite Market Square.

You can read The Sunday Times review in full below:

The team at Square took to Twitter to say: "We are absolutely thrilled and honoured to be included in the #ST100Best2020 alongside so many amazing restaurants. Thanks to @mckennaguide @Nialltoner & @SunTimesIreland for the support."

We are absolutely thrilled and honoured to be included in the #ST100Best2020 alongside so many amazing restaurants. Thanks to @mckennaguide @Nialltoner & @SunTimesIreland for the support. pic.twitter.com/AvGuyVOvqd January 26, 2020

For bookings see: https://www.squarerestaurant.ie/