Deaths in Louth - Sunday, January 26, 2020

The death has occurred of Gerard (Gerry) Scanlon of the Old Golf Links Road, Blackrock, Louth



Gerard Scanlon, Old Golf Links, Blackrock, Co. Louth. 25th January 2020. Gerry, son of the late James and Margaret, much-loved husband of Ursula née Mc Breen, dear father of Paul, Nicola, Lorraine, Niamh and Aoife, grandad of Jessica, James, Faith, Jack, and Finn, and brother of Bridget and the late Nicky, Jim and Mary and uncle of the late Paul. Gerry will be sadly missed by his wife, son, daughters, grandchildren, sister, sons in law, Gar, Phil and Ryan and daughter in law Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at his home (A91 C3X0) from 2pm until 8pm on Monday. Removal on Tuesday morning to St Oliver Plunkett's Church, Blackrock, arriving for Mass at 11 o'clock. Burial afterwards in St. Fursey’s Cemetery Haggardstown.

May He Rest In Peace.

The death has occurred of William (Bill) Griffin of Parke, Cloonfad, Ballyhaunis, Mayo / Dundalk, Louth



Creighton (nee Dowd) Bridie, Carroll's Mead, Pearse Park, Dundalk & formerly Bective, Navan & Trim, Co. Meath. 24th January 2020. Peacefully at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda. Deeply regretted by loving mother Kitty, daughters Tracy and Sinead, son Tony, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, extended family and friends. Fondly remembered by Michael

Reposing at Heffernan's Funeral Home, High Street, Trim C15 HDT1 on Monday from 5pm to 7pm. Prayer Service in funeral home on Tuesday morning at 11.30am followed by burial in Newtown Cemetery.

May Bridie Rest in Peace.