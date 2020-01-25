Weather
MET EIREANN: Advisory issued for Louth with 'hail, sleet and snow' forecast
MET EIREANN
According to Met Eireann this evening, cold and wintry weather will develop from Sunday evening across much of Ireland, including Louth.
Met Eireann have issued a weather advisory saying showers of hail, sleet and snow will occur in places. Snow showers are expected to be most frequent in Ulster and Connacht and especially so on high ground.
The advisary is valid from 6pm on Sunday to 3pm Tuesday.
