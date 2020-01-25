Varadkar to include Drogheda in taskforce expansion to tackle drug-fuelled criminality

Local TD, Fergus O’Dowd, has stated that An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar TD, has today confirmed that the North East Inner City Taskforce Model will be extended to Drogheda to tackle Drug Crime & Social Disadvantage.

O’Dowd said: “This Taskforce will tackle the long-term economic and social regeneration of the areas in Drogheda that have been most affected by the recent drug-fuelled criminality.

“When Kieran Mulvey set up the taskforce in North Inner City Dublin it identified areas in need of immediate investment and the government expedited funding to address the issues.

“This will not be down to the Government alone, the people of Drogheda must rise up and stand together to defeat this blight in our town.

“An Taoiseach, Leo Varadkar TD, will join the people of Drogheda in a march of solidarity on Saturday to stand with the people of Drogheda in what is a difficult time.

“The inter-agency group that is chaired by Joan Martin also committed to supporting some of the affected communities but I have to say that I’m disappointed that many of the actions might well have advanced in 2019.

“But we must also look forward to the future in Drogheda, our unemployment is down 62% since 2011, Amazon Web Services have submitted their proposal to set up a brand new data centre that will bring huge numbers of jobs at construction phase and permanent jobs in the area of Cyber Security, Engineers and Security.

“We also have a new BIDS Manager taking the reigns in the coming weeks and a Senior Executive Officer will be advertised shortly to help manage Drogheda’s transition to a city.”