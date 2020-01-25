Louth teen hospitalized following alleged sword attack

A teenage boy has sustained serious injuries after an alleged altercation which involved a number of youths in the Castleross area of Dundalk.

According to a report on TheJournal.ie gardaí attended the scene in Dundalk at around 2.10 this afternoon.

Gardaí told TheJournal.ie: "Three males entered a house armed with what’s believed to be a samurai sword and allegedly assaulted another male."

The injured teen was taken to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Drogheda where he is said to be in a stable condition.

One male has been arrested in relation to the attack is being detained at Dundalk Garda Station.

TheJournal.ie added that the samurai sword involved in the incident has not been recovered.