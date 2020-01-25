Thousands attend march against gang violence in Drogheda, Co Louth

Thousands of people, including the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar, have gathered in Drogheda this afternoon to march against gang violence in the Louth town.

The Standing Together demonstration began at the Bridge of Peace at 1.30pm and contonued through the streets to St Peter’s Church on West Street.

A number of high-profile speakers addressed the crowd, which is roughly estimated to be about 5000 people strong.

Labour Party leader Brendan Howlin, Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald, Fianna Fáil’s justice spokesman Jim O’Callaghan and Micheal Martin also joined the march.

This afternoon Drogheda Mayor Paul Bell thanked the crowds for attending the rally and called for the Government to bring in tougher laws against recreational drug use which he said was linked to the recent crime spates and violence that have recently been seen in Drogheda.

Sinn Fein Cllr for Louth Ruairi O Murchu was also in attendance called for the next government to "resource the Gardaí to deal with this problem and put money into addiction services".

A huge number of people are here in #Drogheda today.



Enough is Enough!



The next government must resource the Gardaí to deal with this problem and put money into addiction services pic.twitter.com/z4hyb6QeEX — Ruairí Ó Murchú (@ROMurchu) January 25, 2020

Louise Mahoney from drug addiction service the Red Door Project told the crowds that the town it was not just garda resources that are needed and said that community services were vital.

Major traffic restrictions remain in place across Drogheda. The rally is expected to wrap up around 4pm.