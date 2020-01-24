Roads
REPORT: Lorry breakdown causing Friday tailbacks in Ardee
Transport
REPORT: Lorry breakdown causing Friday tailbacks in Ardee
According to AA Roadwatch, traffic is slow both ways through Ardee on the N2 this afternoon.
There are reports of a truck broken down on Castle Street near the Kells Road junction.
Elsewhere, traffic is slow both ways through Ardee on the N2 this afternoon. There are reports of a truck broken down on Castle Street near the Kells Road junction.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on