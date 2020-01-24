Weather

WATCH: Forecast shows snow showers over Louth

David Lynch

According to an update from Barra Best, BBC Weather Presenter, there is a chance of snow on Sunday night/Monday morning.

It's most likely over hills and mountains, but some could come to lower levels, according to Barra.

Check it out here: