WATCH: Forecast shows snow showers over Louth
According to an update from Barra Best, BBC Weather Presenter, there is a chance of snow on Sunday night/Monday morning.
It's most likely over hills and mountains, but some could come to lower levels, according to Barra.
Check it out here:
Snow's in the forecast for Sunday night/Monday morning. Most likely over hills and mountains, but some could come to lower levels. Not for everyone though. Stay tuned. #Sneachta pic.twitter.com/gJ45nl3caX— Barra Best (@barrabest) January 24, 2020
